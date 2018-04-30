CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died after being pulled from a burning garage in Cedar Rapids, and they have ruled her death a homicide.
Police on Monday identified the woman as 38-year-old Gina Frederiksen.
The State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined her death was a homicide, but officials wouldn’t release the cause of death.
Neighbors called police and firefighters Sunday morning after hearing a loud boom and seeing a garage engulfed in flames.
Frederiksen was pulled from the burning garage but died a short time later at a hospital.