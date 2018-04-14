AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Corrections says it has reported the death of a prisoner to the Office of the Maine Attorney General and Maine State Police.

The corrections department says 48-year-old Jeremiah Young died at about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at Maine State Prison in Warren. The department says Young’s death was reported to the state police and attorney general in accordance with policy.

Young began serving his prison term in September 2015. The department says he was sentenced for multiple probation revocations for robbery, misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. The longest of his sentences was for four years and 182 days.

The Maine Department of Corrections did not immediately return to a phone call and e-mail seeking more information about the case.