DALLAS — Dolores Diaz was in the middle of testing hundreds of nursing home residents for the coronavirus when her husband sent her a text message: He was throwing up blood.

The Parkland Health & Hospital System nurse, who has helped lead Dallas County’s public testing effort since March, called her father-in-law and told him to take her husband to an emergency room. Juan Diaz was experiencing complications from his fatty liver.

When Dolores managed to pull away from testing at a nursing home, she rushed to the hospital.

By the time she got there, Juan was already being discharged. Doctors sent him home to Grand Prairie with anti-nausea medicine for an upset stomach.

Throughout the night, his condition deteriorated. Dolores again rushed him to an emergency room — this time to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

He died two days later on June 27 of complications from liver disease. He was 53.

Juan — who liked to brag that Dolores and her work fighting the coronavirus were featured in The Dallas Morning News — was terrified she would bring the virus home to their four children: Isaiah, 10; Israel, 6; Johnny, 3; and Leyla, 17 months.

Dolores’ loss after 12 years of marriage offers a reminder that health-care workers across the nation on the front lines of the global pandemic do their jobs as their own families navigate life — and death.

“This whole time he was worried about me catching COVID — about me passing away,” Dolores said. “I had to convince him that I was safe, that this was my job. We got blindsided.”

As a nurse, Dolores is trained to cope — if not detach — from the grief that accompanies death. Scientifically, she knows how Juan died and how his organs stopped working, one after another. And yet, away from the emergency room, she is left to wrestle a new emptiness. She knows that as a nurse there was nothing she could have done to save Juan. As a wife, she asks herself if he’d be alive today. She wonders: should she have paid more attention to him and less to her work managing the nurses who test for the virus?

“It hits the heartstrings differently,” she said. “He showed us how to love and how to be kind. You think you’ll be married for eternity.”

A Texas native, Juan grew up in West Dallas. He painted homes for a living.

“He was our Picasso,” Dolores said.

Juan was a simple guy: He loved his family; he was proud of his egg-shaped beard, which had a streak of gray that framed his mustache and ran down the middle. He was gregarious and shameless — the center of gravity at any party. He was a master in the kitchen and loved to barbecue. His skills — and brisket — were missed exponentially on the Fourth of July.

“I can’t even think about another holiday,” Dolores said.

Dolores met Juan at a sports bar in 2007. They were an unlikely couple. He was a hopeless romantic, who cherished his friends and family. He was never afraid to show affection. She grew up in a home where the word “love” was seldom, if ever, used and her parents sparsely recognized achievements. Juan had previously been married with four children — Natalia Villalta, Emily Villegas, Jacob Diaz and Alexis Diaz. Dolores, who is 12 years younger, wanted kids of her own.

After a year of dating, Juan proposed in Las Vegas. Shortly after their wedding in 2008, Juan’s health began to deteriorate and he was diagnosed with a fatty liver. The diagnosis meant his liver was not filtering blood correctly. When his liver failed, it caused a backup of blood in his veins that escalated to internal bleeding.

While the disease is most common among alcoholics, Juan’s case was brought on by his obesity. He loved his food, Dolores said.

Juan joked that he always knew he was going to marry a nurse — he needed one to keep him healthy.

Since he was diagnosed, Juan treated the disease with medicine and lived his life as if every day would be his last. That included giving Dolores the children she wanted. He also constantly reminded her — much to her chagrin — that he would leave her one day — sooner rather than later.

“He always told me to remind the kids that their dad loved them, and that they are supposed to go to college like me so they don’t have to be a laborer like him,” she said. “He even told me what suit he wanted to be buried in and what picture he wanted at his funeral.”

The picture was from a friend’s wedding they attended.

They were a no-frills couple. Once, after a rare night out for a romantic dinner without the kids, they opted to go to the grocery store rather than a movie.

“He liked to go aisle by aisle,” Dolores said.

Early during the pandemic, Dolores was assigned to do coronavirus testing. Her husband worried that she would bring the virus home to their four children, but he eventually began to worry less and boast more.

“He was so proud of me,” she said. “He always wanted people to know how proud he was.”

After the story about Dolores appeared in The News, the family needed a new washer and dryer. Juan asked the sales associate if they offered a discount for health-care workers. After the sales associate said the big box store did not offer such a discount, Juan pulled out his cellphone, found the article online and asked if they made exceptions for famous people.

Dolores was mortified.

“Why are you so embarrassed?” Dolores remembers Juan saying. “I just want her to know who you are.”

Dolores has had little time to mourn her husband’s death as she has had to care for her children.

“I wake up every day and part of me wants to stay in bed and cry,” she said. “But they need me.”

Only Isaiah, the 10-year-old, grasps the severity of the situation, Dolores said. Almost immediately after Juan’s death, Isaiah asked about the family’s bills and how his mom would cope with the stress of being a single parent.

“I just reassure him that we’re going to be OK, mom is going to be OK,” she said, and that their love will help her survive.

As for the younger children, she tells them that daddy was hurting and that Jesus took him away so he wouldn’t be in pain any more. He’s now an angel looking over them, she says.

“I don’t know the right words,” she said.

She and her children plan to visit a therapist soon.

Dolores has every intention to return to work at Parkland, the only hospital where she has ever wanted to work. She’ll likely do so when the kids start school in the fall.

“It never dawned on me to leave. It’s the profession I chose,” she said. “To be able to see the extreme measures Parkland took taking care of my husband — it’s almost like they were taking care of their own. Leaving hasn’t even crossed my mind.”

And she has every intention to go back to the battlefield of the pandemic.

It’s what Juan would have wanted.

Dolores’ co-workers at Parkland have established a GoFundMe campaign for her family at www.gofundme.com/f/mqp27n-support-for-the-diaz-family.

©2020 The Dallas Morning News