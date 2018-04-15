PEORIA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Oklahoma say the death of a 52-year-old man whose body was discovered in his backyard is being investigated as a homicide.
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says the body of Miles Rentfrow of Peoria was discovered by sheriff’s deputies on Friday evening. Floyd says Rentfrow had lost a lot of blood and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary examination by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office indicates the possible cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators say shrapnel from a small caliber weapon was found on Rentfrow’s body.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is conducting interviews concerning Rentfrow’s death but no arrests have been made.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Pharmacist who claimed self-defense seeks sentence reduction