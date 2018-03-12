DENVER (AP) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a Minnesota native whose body was found nearly a month after he disappeared as an accident.
KMGH-TV reported Saturday that 29-year-old Adam Gilbertson, a registered nurse, never showed up to work on Dec. 15 after a night out in Denver.
Gilbertson’s family organized a search party and his body was found Jan. 13 along the South Platte River.
The autopsy report says Gilbertson died as a result of the combined effects of alcohol, hydrocodone and amphetamine “in combination with possible fresh water drowning.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Tax law rushed through U.S. Congress includes host of glitches
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Britain playgrounds: learning to accept risk, and occasional ‘owie’
___
Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com