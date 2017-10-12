BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The death of a 29-year-old Connecticut group home resident with Down syndrome who became unresponsive while being restrained by staff in June has been ruled a homicide.

The Hartford Courant reported Thursday that the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Joey King suffered “sudden death in the setting of physical restraint” and ruled his death a homicide.

The newspaper reported that one or more workers at a Bristol group home restrained King and took him to the floor, then left him there before another worker found him unresponsive.

Bristol police are investigating King’s death.

The group home is operated by Vinfen Corp. of Connecticut, which has a contract with the state Department of Developmental Services.

Vinfen officials said they are devastated by King’s death and are cooperating with police.

