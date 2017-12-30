NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities are investigating the death of a man whose car crashed following a police pursuit.
The Newark Advocate reports an autopsy was planned Saturday by the Licking County Coroner’s Office.
Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp tells the paper that police in Hebron in central Ohio began chasing a car early Friday morning.
The sheriff says the chase ended with the car up against a house and sitting atop a gas meter.
The sheriff says the driver suffered a medical emergency of some kind and died later at a hospital.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.newarkadvocate.com