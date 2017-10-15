BAYFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unresponsive inside a house that burned in southern Colorado.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday the victim was found in the early morning hours on Friday inside the residence on County Road 516.

The man was later pronounced dead and identified by the county coroner as Jeremiah Lee. No cause of death had been determined.

Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Medina says investigators also were looking at what caused the blaze. It occurred just outside the town of Bayfield near the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office requested the state’s assistance in the case.