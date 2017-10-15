BAYFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unresponsive inside a house that burned in southern Colorado.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Sunday the victim was found in the early morning hours on Friday inside the residence on County Road 516.
The man was later pronounced dead and identified by the county coroner as Jeremiah Lee. No cause of death had been determined.
Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Medina says investigators also were looking at what caused the blaze. It occurred just outside the town of Bayfield near the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office requested the state’s assistance in the case.