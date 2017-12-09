LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a Ford truck plant in Kentucky.
Media outlets report that police responded to Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers found emergency personnel and Ford security attempting to save the man.
Louisville police spokesman police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement that the man died at the scene “as a result of electrical shock.”
The man was not identified. Ford did not immediately respond to an email seeking details about the death.
