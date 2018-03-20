ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man allegedly beaten to death by his girlfriend in their apartment died of complications from multiple blunt force trauma.

Keeno Butler’s death has been ruled a homicide. But authorities declined further comment on the case citing the ongoing investigation.

Erie police have said 44-year-old city resident Windi Thomas admitted hitting, cutting and sitting on Butler during a dispute early Sunday. But they haven’t said what the couple was arguing about.

Thomas faces two counts of aggravated assault, along with other charges. But authorities say she could potentially face more serious counts.

Authorities say Thomas told a 911 dispatcher she killed Butler in their apartment, striking him several times with a table leg and cutting him with a knife.

Bail has been set at $150,000 for Thomas. It’s not known if she’s retained an attorney.