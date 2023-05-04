The death of a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was under investigation by federal and state officials as bear watchers expressed heartbreak and concern about the condition in which it was found.

An image shared on the Wild Love Images photography page on Facebook showed the bear with what appeared to be a disfigured face, lying on its side in a grassy area. The photos were taken near Cody, Wyoming, in the proximity of Yellowstone, said Julie Argyle, who runs the Facebook page.

The photos stirred outrage among some social media users who believed the bear was killed by humans, perhaps shot. It was not clear how the bear died, the authorities said, nor was its size or gender.

Grizzly bears, which can be found in the Yellowstone ecosystem, northwest Montana and Alaska, are managed as a federally protected species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department did not release an official statement, but Breanna Ball, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed on Thursday that a grizzly bear was found dead near Cody, a city of 10,000 residents in northwest Wyoming.

Ball said the department was assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the investigation. “No further details are available at this time because it is an ongoing investigation,” she added.

Joe Szuszwalak, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, also said the investigation was “open and active.”

Since 2018, grizzly bears in the Yellowstone area have been protected under the Endangered Species Act, according to the National Park Service. The designation, which is intended to help the species recover until it is considered to be self-sustaining and viable without hunting restrictions and closer management, came a year after the bears were removed from the threatened species list.

People who illegally kill a grizzly bear can face a $50,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

Male grizzly bears emerge from hibernation in early March, according to the National Park Service. A wildlife biologist at Yellowstone National Park spotted the first grizzly bear to emerge from hibernation this year in early March. That adult bear, estimated to weigh between 300 and 350 pounds, was seen near a bison’s carcass in Pelican Valley, in the central-eastern part of the park.

There are more than 1,900 grizzly bears in the lower 48 states, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Park officials recommend that visitors stay at least 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. They say that people should never feed the animals and should not run if they encounter them.

People should also report any bear encounters to park rangers.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up,” Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist, said last month in a release.