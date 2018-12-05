FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are reviewing the death of a 56-year-old Fairbanks man whom they initially thought had been killed in a traffic crash.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports troopers are trying to figure out if Jose Santiago’s death is a connected to a rolled-up piece of carpeting that was dragged by his car on the night he died.

Security camera footage Nov. 21 shows Santiago’s white Volvo station wagon dragging the rolled-up carpet toward a busy street in north Fairbanks.

Just after 7 p.m., troopers found Santiago dead in the car on a rural road west of Fairbanks.

A trooper announcement that night said the Volvo drove down an embankment and crashed into an elevated driveway. The announcement said Santiago had been ejected into the passenger’s side floor board.

