EAST HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say the death of a woman found dead in her home from blunt injuries to her head has been ruled a homicide.

Police say East Haddam resident Sandra Kalosky was found dead in her home on Friday after troopers were called to her house.

The state medical examiner determined that the 56-year-old woman died from blunt injuries to both her head and upper extremities.

State police say they have contacted Eastern Crime District detectives to investigate.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been announced.