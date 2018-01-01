YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities believe a Chamberlain man whose body was found on a highway north of Yankton on Christmas Eve was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The body of 18-year-old Justin Arcoren was found on U.S. Highway 81 about 4 miles north of Yankton in the early morning hours of Dec. 24. The highway was shut down for nearly nine hours while authorities investigated.
The state attorney general’s office says preliminary autopsy results indicate Arcoren died of blunt force injuries to the head and chest after being hit by a vehicle. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports the investigation is continuing.
Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/