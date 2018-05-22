ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say the death of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee whose body was found in a river in Atlanta has been ruled a suicide.
Fulton County chief medical examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak said Tuesday that Timothy Cunningham’s death was a suicide by drowning. Gorniak said there also was evidence that the 35-year-old epidemiologist had used marijuana but that that was not a contributing factor in his death.
Cunningham worked at the Atlanta-based CDC. He disappeared Feb. 12. His family reported him missing on Feb. 16 after going to his home and finding his belongings and vehicle there.
Authorities said fishermen found Cunningham’s body April 3 partially submerged in water and mud on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird