A land mine killed an 8-year-old boy this week in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, authorities said Thursday, in a case that has stoked outrage and pointed to a growing problem facing the country in areas recently recaptured from Russia.

“The doctors tried to resuscitate him for an hour,” a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military in the province, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said in a Facebook post Thursday. “He had too many traumas.” Pletenchuk gave no further details of the boy’s death and there was no independent confirmation, but comments on his post in Ukrainian expressed anger at Russian forces.

Anti-personnel mines are one of the more insidious cruelties that Ukrainians have faced since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, and they are emerging as a long-term impediment to restoring normal life in recaptured areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said this week that the country needed help clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from more than 67,000 square miles of its territory. Almost daily, a report of someone killed or wounded in a mine explosion features in an update from a provincial official.

The problem is most acute in places where Russian forces recently have retreated. These include land north of the capital, Kyiv, after Russia’s withdrawal in the early months of the conflict, as well as territory in the northeastern province of Kharkiv that Moscow occupied for months before being driven back in September. More recently Russia has pulled back from parts of Kherson province west of the Dnieper River, where the boy died.

Advertising

“This is the form of Russian terror that will have to be countered for years to come,” Zelenskyy said in a speech this week. “Terrorists deliberately try to leave behind as many death traps as possible.” He argued that because mines are small and often buried there can be no defense against them.

Ukraine is a signatory to the 1997 mine ban treaty. While Russia has not signed, it is still bound by prohibitions on mine use, in part under the Geneva Conventions. (The United States also hasn’t signed the treaty.)

Both Ukraine and Russia have deployed anti-vehicle mines in the war, notably in the Donbas region in the east of the country, but Human Rights Watch said in a report in June that there is no credible information that Ukraine had used anti-personnel mines.

Ukraine, supported by the United States and other allies, as well as by humanitarian groups, has embarked on a program to clear mines and other ordnance. The scale of the task is immense. Between Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, more than 1,000 “explosive objects” were detonated or removed in Kharkiv province, a local official said on Telegram. It was not possible to verify the figures independently.

In September, one member of a mine clearing crew died and another was wounded while removing explosives from a railway track in Kharkiv province, according to the head of Ukraine’s national rail system, Olexander Kamyshin. Three police officers in Kherson province this week received posthumous state awards after they were killed by mines.

Other emergency workers are also at risk. On Oct. 2, an ambulance responding to an emergency call in Balakliya, a city in Kharkiv, drove over a mine, killing the driver, according to a statement by the health ministry.

Mines pose a particular problem in fields, woods and other rural areas, given that they are often laid to force advancing forces onto roads. Jan Egeland, the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that on a recent trip to Kharkiv province he had spent time in a village where residents, struggling to stay warm given Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, were unable to go out to collect firewood because the countryside was “peppered” with mines.