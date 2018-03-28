Share story

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say the death of a 3-year-old boy in a pool outside of a home in Indianapolis is being investigated as an accident.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to the home on the city’s south side. The pool was reportedly covered, but water had collected on the cover.

The child’s name and circumstances of the suspected drowning weren’t immediately released, but police said no charges were expected.

The death is under investigation.

