HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the death last week of a 71-year-old Hibbing woman has been ruled a homicide.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Lee Fenske was found dead in her home just southeast of Hibbing last Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies found Fenske’s body while doing a welfare check.

Investigators believe she died sometime between Sunday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 27.

No one is under arrest. The sheriff’s office did not say how she died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping in the investigation.