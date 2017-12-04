HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the death last week of a 71-year-old Hibbing woman has been ruled a homicide.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Lee Fenske was found dead in her home just southeast of Hibbing last Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies found Fenske’s body while doing a welfare check.
Investigators believe she died sometime between Sunday, Nov. 26, and Monday, Nov. 27.
No one is under arrest. The sheriff’s office did not say how she died.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping in the investigation.