MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Manitowoc County are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy.
An autopsy scheduled Monday could help determine what caused the death of Ethan Hauschultz. Sheriff’s officials say the unresponsive boy was taken to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center Friday by a family member. WLUK-TV reports the boy was pronounced dead about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Hospital staff alerted the sheriff’s department about the boy’s death. Investigators went to the hospital and interviewed several people, including family members, which led deputies to a residence in the Town of Newton. No additional details were released.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com