LAS VEGAS (AP) — The death of a 3-year-old boy last year in Las Vegas has been ruled a homicide.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office determined Dominick Degraffenreid died May 12 at an area hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.

Police have said 28-year-old Brandon Nicholson initially reported his son had drowned in a bathtub. Police arrested him the same day.

Nicholson’s arrest report shows his son had several bruises. The report states Nicholson told police he disciplined his son by “popping him in the face” and spanking him with belts and other items.

Nicholson faces first-degree murder and child abuse counts. Records show he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Nicholson’s behalf.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com