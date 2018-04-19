LAS VEGAS (AP) — The death of a 3-year-old boy last year in Las Vegas has been ruled a homicide.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office determined Dominick Degraffenreid died May 12 at an area hospital of multiple blunt force injuries.
Police have said 28-year-old Brandon Nicholson initially reported his son had drowned in a bathtub. Police arrested him the same day.
Nicholson’s arrest report shows his son had several bruises. The report states Nicholson told police he disciplined his son by “popping him in the face” and spanking him with belts and other items.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- Child was growling at preschool — so naturopath says she gave him rabid-dog saliva
- Paul Allen's team finds wreck of storied USS Helena, torpedoed in 1943 VIEW
Nicholson faces first-degree murder and child abuse counts. Records show he is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Nicholson’s behalf.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com