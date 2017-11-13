ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A Dearborn Heights police officer has been arraigned on a reckless driving charge stemming from a fatal January crash.

Thirty-two-year-old Larry A. Little entered a not guilty plea during Monday’s hearing. He faces one count of with reckless driving causing death.

Prosecutors say Little was traveling 81 mph in a 40 mph zone when his police cruiser struck another vehicle on Jan. 2.

The crash killed the other motorist, 59-year-old Timothy Lee Turner of Wixom.

WDIV-TV reports that officials say the overhead lights were off on Little’s cruiser and its siren was not activated at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors say the cruiser’s data recorder showed that Little was continuing to accelerate two second before impact.

Little is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com