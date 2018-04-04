DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — James Dean Jr. has been named the 20th president of the University of New Hampshire.
Dean takes over June 30. He will succeed Mark Huddleston, who is retiring after 11 years.
Dean most recently served as executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, where he is a professor of organizational behavior.
He also was dean of UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, where he launched an online MBA program.
