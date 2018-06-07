CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Actor Dean Cain is wrapping up scenes for a holiday film being shot in West Virginia.

News outlets report Cain attended a public meet-and-greet Wednesday in Clarksburg for the faith-based movie “Megan’s Christmas Miracle.”

The film is about a girl who moves with her father to a coal-mining town in West Virginia and is comforted by a nativity display at her church. The girl is played by Brooklyn Nelson, a Huntington native and a veteran of Broadway musicals.

Cain is featured throughout the film recounting the girl’s story.

The movie’s executive producer is Jason Campbell of Morgantown. The film is based on a book by Eleanor Wright.