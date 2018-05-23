SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A battle over public use of a stretch of California coast has led to a tentative settlement that would limit access to those who could boat or paddle at least 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) to reach it, visitors with guides and landowners who have fought to keep it off limits.
The Los Angeles Times reports Wednesday the deal involving Hollister Ranch on the Santa Barbara County coast received preliminary approval from a judge who expressed concern the public may not be aware it.
Hollister Ranch has 8.5 miles (13.6 kilometers) of beaches, a 2.2-mile-long (3.5-kilometer) shoreline preserve and 136 privately owned parcels.
The settlement was signed by the California State Coastal Conservancy and the state Coastal Commission on one side and the Hollister Ranch Owners Association on the other side.
