CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A decades-old agreement to provide free bus service to University of Illinois students and staff is being extended another three years.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board voted this week to extend the agreement through June 2021.
There is no cost for riders. But the university will pay $5.5 million in the first year, followed by increases in the second and third years.
Under the deal, the Mass Transit District will continue to provide rides to students and staff and operate a ride service late at night.
Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com