WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An agreement has been reached to demolish a decrepit greyhound track in northeast Iowa and develop the land.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the deal announced Sunday calls for the demolition of the idle dog track to begin by the end of May. The National Cattle Congress, Meskwaki Nation and Deer Creek Development all signed on.

The track closed more than 20 years ago and has been an eyesore with broken windows, graffiti and overgrown weeds.

The nonprofit National Cattle Congress ran the dog track starting in 1986, but began losing money. The tribe loaned the nonprofit more than $9 million in 1995 while it underwent bankruptcy reorganization.

The tribe had sought to seize the property because of that loan.

Deer Creek is developing about 100 acres of nearby farmland.

