CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A failed deal to redevelop the former Charleston Naval Hospital pitched by Donald Trump Jr. heads to bankruptcy court this week and a pending settlement could cost county taxpayers $33 million to buy the building and 24 acres of land.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Charleston could decide Monday whether to let Charleston County buy the property rather than force it to honor a long-term lease. The county signed a 25-year lease by become anchor tenant in the project in which Trump Jr. was a minority investor

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says Trump Jr.’s modest role in the development company wasn’t known in 2012 when the city was approached to sell the property. Former Councilman Ed Astle says Trump was the bait.

