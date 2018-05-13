DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Officials in a western South Dakota city are crafting a master plan for their busiest downtown street, a project that hasn’t been done in three decades.

The Deadwood City Commission recently approved a request for qualifications for the Main Street Master Plan. The plan has a May 23 deadline for submissions, the Black Hills Pioneer reported .

“We’re going on 30 years since our last major renovation,” said Kevin Kuchenbecker, the city’s historic preservation officer administering the plan. “Since then, there have been changes to (Americans with Disabilities Act) requirements, aging infrastructure, aging street lights, the concept of beautification and public gathering spaces — all needs to fit together as we look at the next 30 years.”

The project will relate to urban planning, special event management, safety and security, among others while working within a National Historic Landmark District.

“We’re not only going to be looking at aesthetics, but infrastructure,” Kuchenbecker said. “Events downtown require safety measures be taken and there has been talk of bollards and bump-outs, community gathering spaces. There are issues dealing with sidewalks and ADA compliance. This will be a thorough look downtown, building front to building front.”

Kuchenbecker said planned costs and timeframe are still largely unknown, saying officials will “determine priorities and budget necessities, whether it’s bonded funds, potential grants or other types of funding.”

