MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A deadly disease that affects animals including deer, elk and moose has been detected for the first time in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Wednesday it found chronic wasting disease in an adult buck mule deer killed by a vehicle in the park.
Chronic wasting disease causes animals to behave oddly and become emaciated. It is similar to mad-cow disease and has spread to at least 23 U.S. states since its discovery over 50 years ago.
Humans aren’t known to get chronic wasting disease but officials encourage hunters to test game meat from areas where the disease occurs.
The detection in Grand Teton raises concern the disease could spread rapidly at feedgrounds where wildlife managers provide food pellets to elk during the winter.