By
The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Court documents say a teen charged in a deadly St. Louis shooting opened fire at a family gathering after the victim told the then-15-year-old suspect that he was too young to carry a gun.

Sixteen-year-old Anthony Thompson was arraigned Monday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Michael Hurt and wounded another man.

Cash-only bond is set at $500,000.

Attorney Sarah Johnson describes Thompson as intellectually disabled and says she’s “extremely disappointed” that the case was moved from juvenile court.

Charging documents say three witnesses told authorities that Thompson pulled the gun from his waistband and fired after Hurt told him he wasn’t old enough to carry a gun. One of the witnesses was wounded.

The Associated Press