BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Deadly bacterial pneumonia among bighorn sheep in the western North Dakota Badlands spread to three previously unaffected herds last year.

That resulted in the smallest estimated population in more than a decade — 265 animals.

Big game biologist Brett Wiedmann says the Game and Fish Department is still confident this year’s fall hunting season will be held, though possibly with fewer licenses.

The outbreak of disease four years ago prompted Game and Fish to cancel the fall hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The agency reinstated hunting in 2016 after the deaths tapered off but reduced licenses last year, from eight to five.

A decision on this year’s hunting season will be made in September, after a summer survey of the sheep population.