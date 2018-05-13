AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is about to close the door on application submissions to this year’s moose lottery.
Actually, the state is closing the web browser, as it’s only taking online applications this year. The deadline to apply for the hunt is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday night.
The moose lottery attracts thousands of applicants, and odds of getting a permit are small. But the state is considering increasing the number of permits by more than 20 percent to 2,500.
The hunt takes place in the fall. Maine’s moose herd is the largest of the lower 48 states, and hunters tend to be successful. More than 70 percent of permit holders have bagged a moose over the past decade.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
___
Online: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/moose-permit.html