PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces a deadline to decide whether Phoenix police are violating a controversial 2010 law known as SB 1070 that requires them to inquire about the legal status of people they suspect of being illegally in the country.
Republican Sen. John Kavanagh complained last month that a new police policy illegally restricts when officers can make those inquiries.
Brnovich faces a Monday deadline to issue an opinion under a 2016 law that allows a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation.
Lawyers for Phoenix say the policy is legal and are urging Brnovich to reject the complaint.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
If the attorney general determines the policy conflicts with state law, the city will have 30 days to eliminate it or face loss of state tax revenues.