PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich faces a deadline to decide whether Phoenix police are violating a controversial 2010 law known as SB 1070 that requires them to inquire about the legal status of people they suspect of being illegally in the country.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh complained last month that a new police policy illegally restricts when officers can make those inquiries.

Brnovich faces a Monday deadline to issue an opinion under a 2016 law that allows a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation.

Lawyers for Phoenix say the policy is legal and are urging Brnovich to reject the complaint.

If the attorney general determines the policy conflicts with state law, the city will have 30 days to eliminate it or face loss of state tax revenues.