RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A committee studying the possible removal of three Confederate monuments on North Carolina’s Capitol grounds is accepting public comments for one more day.

So far, the committee that’s part of the North Carolina Historical Commission has received more than 5,400 comments on whether to move the statues to a Civil War battlefield as Gov. Roy Cooper requested. The committee will continue to accept comments through midnight Thursday.

The panel plans to report on the proposal this month to the full state commission. Cooper wants the monuments moved to the Bentonville battlefield site in Johnston County.

A 2015 state law approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly prevents the permanent removal of most Confederate monuments on state and local property without legislative approval. It also severely limits their relocation.