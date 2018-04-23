SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois residents still have few more days to take a shot at designing a souvenir coin to mark the state’s 200th birthday.
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says May 1 is the deadline to submit designs for the Bicentennial Coin Contest. He says designs should depict an aspect of Illinois or its history. Contestants may submit an entry online , and the public will be able to vote for their favorite of five designs in June.
The winner will be announced June 18.
Frerichs says the contest is “a great opportunity for residents to showcase their artistic talents and design a bicentennial coin illustrative of the beauty and history of Illinois.”
People may also pre-order coins online. They’re selling for $45 each and will be available around Aug. 1.
Online: http://www.IllinoisCoinContest.com