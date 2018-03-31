NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Time is running out to claim three $50,000 rewards in the case of a Connecticut serial killer.

Saturday is the deadline to apply for the rewards, which would be given to people who provided information that led to the conviction of William Devin Howell.

Howell killed seven people in Connecticut in 2003 and is serving life in prison.

Applications must be submitted to New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski, who has said he expects several people to apply.

Howell’s prison cellmates were among the witnesses who provided information to police. One cellmate told police that Howell said there was a monster inside him and called his van the Murder Mobile.

The victims’ bodies were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain during different searches in 2007 and 2015.