ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The clock is ticking for New York lawmakers to pass a new state budget.

Sunday is the deadline for a new spending plan, but lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo are hoping to finish early because of the Jewish Passover, which begins at sunset Friday, and the Christian Easter holiday on Sunday.

Lawmakers said Wednesday they were optimistic a deal could be reached to allow voting to begin Thursday.

Up for consideration are proposals to impose new surcharges on taxi and Uber rides in Manhattan, a tax on opioid manufacturers and a new sexual harassment policy for state and local governments.

Another proposal would authorize the creation of a new commission to study raising the legislative salary, now $79,500 a year. Lawmakers haven’t seen a raise since the late 1990s.