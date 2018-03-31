AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The deadline is nearing for hunters who want to participate in a Maine moose hunt that could be expanded this year.

The moose hunt is one of Maine’s most popular outdoor traditions, and this year the number of permits could grow by more than a fifth to 2,500. The deadline to submit a permit application is Sunday.

The moose hunt attracts tens of thousands of applications every year and the permits are doled out via a lottery. The hunt itself stretches from late September to late October in different parts of the state.

Maine biologists say moose calves appear to be showing strong survival rates in the northern part of the state. Regulators still have to decide on an appropriate number of hunting permits for 2018.