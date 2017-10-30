ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton and state water officials are reminding farmers and landowners of Wednesday’s deadline to install water quality buffers.
The grass buffers are designed to filter farm pollution before it reaches streams and rivers. They’re a major piece of Dayton’s hopes for improving water quality statewide.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has identified about 400,000 sites statewide that need grass buffers along public waters. Executive Director John Jaschke says buffers are now in place at about 95 percent of those sites.
It’s not clear how many have been put in place since the buffer strip law was passed two years ago.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Landowners who can’t meet Wednesday’s deadline can get a waiver to push it to July 1.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org