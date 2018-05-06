RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The deadline to nominate someone for North Carolina’s highest civilian honor is around the corner.

The state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources extended the 2018 nomination period by a month to May 15 after not enough nominations were submitted in some categories.

Department spokeswoman Michele Walker says it’s not unusual to have to extend the nomination period.

The award recognizes notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service. Previous recipients include historian John Hope Franklin, basketball coach Dean Smith, musician Branford Marsalis and author Reynolds Price.

Winners are selected by a committee appointed by the governor. The recipients will be honored during ceremonies this fall in Raleigh.