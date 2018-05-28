FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a humpback whale that washed up on Fire Island will undergo a necropsy to help wildlife officials figure out how it died.
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society is scheduled to carry out the examination on Sunday.
The whale’s body, measuring about 35 feet to 40 feet long, came ashore on the barrier island off Long Island’s southern shore and was in an advanced state of decomposition.
The conservation society will take samples that will be sent to a pathologist to determine the cause of death.
