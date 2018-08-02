VENICE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tourists weren’t scattered on beaches in southwest Florida, but hundreds of dead fish were.

The Herald-Tribune reports that visitors piled into the parking lot of Venice Beach Thursday morning, got out of their cars, started hacking, coughing and sneezing and then quickly left.

A bloom of red tide algae has swept in from Naples to Tampa, killing marine life and tourism in its path. Respiratory irritation and murky clumps of red drift algae have been reported from Collier to Sarasota counties.

Also this week, a manatee in distress from exposure to red tide in southwest Florida was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation. Officials documented 287 sea turtle deaths in Gulf of Mexico waters coast since the toxic bloom started in October.