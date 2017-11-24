BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Hundreds of dead blackfish have been washing up in waters near Bethel, prompting local authorities to assess how the fish were killed.

KYUK-AM reports that students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Kuskokwim Campus began finding the dead fish earlier this month, causing officials with the Orutsararmiut Native Council to begin looking into the matter last week.

Council environmental coordinator Mary Matthias says pollution is the likely culprit, potentially caused by a chemical leak or an accidental spill of some kind.

Matthias says she’s planning to retrieve water samples to send for testing. She says she has also notified the Association of Village Council Presidents and the city’s Public Works Committee to see what resources they can provide to help find the source of the issue.

