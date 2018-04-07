Share story

By
The Associated Press

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A dead body was found Friday in a drainage overflow encasement behind a building in West Valley City.

Police say the female body was discovered by a surveying crew.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

An autopsy performed Saturday.

The cause of death will be known until next week.

