ANTHONY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a body was discovered after putting out a Florida house fire.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office news release says the blaze occurred Wednesday night in Anthony.

Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. After the fire was extinguished, rescue workers pulled a body from the wreckage. Detectives say they’re awaiting identification from the medical examiner’s office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.