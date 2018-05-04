SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Drug Enforcement Agency has suspended a Louisiana wholesaler’s ability to sell controlled drugs, saying the company failed to report excessive opioid orders from independent pharmacies.

Morris & Dickson Co. of Shreveport says it will prove that “the DEA has gotten it wrong.” It asked a federal judge Thursday to overturn the DEA’s order, saying it will halt the flow of needed drugs to customers in 17 states.

A DEA news release Friday said agents learned in October that Morris & Dickson was selling large amounts of oxycodone and hydrocodone. It says some independent pharmacies were buying more of those drugs than were being bought by nearby pharmacy chain stores.

The DEA says its action affects only drugs legally classified as likely targets of abuse.