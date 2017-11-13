GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities arrested a man for another major illegal marijuana grow operation in Colorado.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reports the man’s property near Rifle was busted last year with about 2,420 marijuana plants.

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario says the man does not have any local charges against him in the Rifle grow operations case, as the case was turned over to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

However, the DEA found the man also owned property south of New Castle.

An arrest affidavit says authorities executed search warrants at both locations and found what appeared to be lots of marijuana soon after harvest.

The man was arrested on felony possession of a dangerous weapon, felony possession of more than 40 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and misdemeanor child abuse.

