Share story

By
The Associated Press

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has acknowledged to a Tennessee family that agents erroneously raided their house.

News outlets report DEA agents and the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office served a federal search warrant at the wrong home Tuesday in a raid that’s now under review by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A DEA statement says authorities were looking for 27-year-old Monte Lamar Brewer Jr., a suspect in the 2017 death of a pregnant woman and a target in an ongoing heroin investigation. Instead, they raided Spencer Renck’s household.

The father-of-four says a team busted through the front door, threw flash bangs, knocked pictures off walls, damaged the ceiling and burned holes through clothes and carpet.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Sheriff’s office spokesman James Bradford wouldn’t say if the family would be compensated for the damage.

The Associated Press