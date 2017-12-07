PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials are predicting a settlement of more than $1 million in the near future in a decade-old civil rights lawsuit against Rhode Island’s child welfare agency.

House Fiscal Advisor Sharon Reynolds Ferland told the House committee Tuesday to expect a legal settlement of $1.2 million. But she says the settlement might be “much larger.”

Children’s Rights Inc. filed the lawsuit in 2007 alleging that the state Department of Children Youth and Families allowed children in foster care to be placed at “unreasonable risks of serious harm.” The New York-based advocacy group has filed similar lawsuits in a dozen states.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office declined to comment on the settlement. An attorney for the plaintiffs was unable to be reached.

The settlement would be subject to a judge’s approval.