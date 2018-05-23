WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal appeals court for the District of Columbia has voted to livestream the audio of all oral arguments, except when classified or sealed material has to be discussed.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made the announcement Wednesday. Chief Judge Merrick Garland said in a statement that it’s “an important additional step in bringing transparency to our proceedings.”
The court voted in December to livestream any argument on request. Same-day audio recordings of arguments had been available since 2013.
The court is one of the first federal appeals courts to embrace live audio. Only the California-based 9th Circuit routinely allows livestreaming of audio and also video. Other appeals courts post audio recordings online on the same day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
The Supreme Court occasionally releases same-day audio.